Thursday 8 January 2026

Plandai's upcoming weight loss study primed to outperform competing trials, say analysts

Biotechnology
5 August 2013

With a product that likely has the highest nutrient absorption rate into the bloodstream (bioavailability) in the industry, Plandai Biotechnology (OTCQB: PLPL) appears to have a leg up on the competition in a competitive product category - obesity tretment - worth hundreds of millions in annual sales, say analysts at Goldman Small Cap Research.

Later this year, Plandai plans to test the effects of Phytofare Catechin Complex in inducing weight loss, while also improving cholesterol and lowering blood pressure. The human clinical trial will involve 90 subjects, including a placebo group, over three months and will include full blood panels in addition to measuring overall weight loss and changes in fat percentages and mood. Phytofare should be able to demonstrate significant health benefits, including weight loss, owing to its higher absorption levels, the analysts note.

In a recent meta-analysis of weight loss studies, on average, green tea extract was causative for body weight loss (at least 12 weeks in length) with more weight loss occurring in those that did not habitually consume caffeine.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze