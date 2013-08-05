Plandai's upcoming weight loss study primed to outperform competing trials, say analysts

With a product that likely has the highest nutrient absorption rate into the bloodstream (bioavailability) in the industry, Plandai Biotechnology (OTCQB: PLPL) appears to have a leg up on the competition in a competitive product category - obesity tretment - worth hundreds of millions in annual sales, say analysts at Goldman Small Cap Research.

Later this year, Plandai plans to test the effects of Phytofare Catechin Complex in inducing weight loss, while also improving cholesterol and lowering blood pressure. The human clinical trial will involve 90 subjects, including a placebo group, over three months and will include full blood panels in addition to measuring overall weight loss and changes in fat percentages and mood. Phytofare should be able to demonstrate significant health benefits, including weight loss, owing to its higher absorption levels, the analysts note.

In a recent meta-analysis of weight loss studies, on average, green tea extract was causative for body weight loss (at least 12 weeks in length) with more weight loss occurring in those that did not habitually consume caffeine.