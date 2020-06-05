Monday 27 July 2026

Plans agreed for two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses

Biotechnology
5 June 2020
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Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as September 2020 have been raised further, as British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) announced plans to have in place manufacturing capacity for two billion doses.

The firm underlined a goal of “broad and equitable global access” to AZD1222, a vaccine under development together with the University of Oxford, with a commitment to zero profit.

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