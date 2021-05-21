Sunday 11 January 2026

Plaque psoriasis prospect roflumilast predicted to launch in 2022

Biotechnology
21 May 2021
arcutis_large

GlobalData has taken a look at the data supporting roflumilast for plaque psoriasis (PsO).

US biotech Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: ARQT) announced new data from its pivotal DERMIS-1 and DERMIS-2 studies on the topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor at the EADV Spring Symposium.

"Roflumilast would be Arcutis’ first agent to market and will compete with agents coming from pharmaceutical stalwarts such as AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson"Tiffany Chan, immunology analyst at GlobalData, said: “In the announced clinical trial results, roflumilast cream was generally safe and well tolerated. In fact, 90% of patients within the randomized roflumilast treatment arm completed a full eight weeks.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Patient-friendly psoriasis cream finds EU launch partner
17 February 2021
Biotechnology
Phase III studies show bimekizumab meets endpoints in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
5 February 2021
Biotechnology
Novartis adds to case for US pediatric psoriasis indication
29 October 2020
Biotechnology
Positive results for Arcutis bode well for future label expansion
16 November 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze