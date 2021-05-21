Plaque psoriasis prospect roflumilast predicted to launch in 2022

GlobalData has taken a look at the data supporting roflumilast for plaque psoriasis (PsO).

US biotech Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: ARQT) announced new data from its pivotal DERMIS-1 and DERMIS-2 studies on the topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor at the EADV Spring Symposium.

"Roflumilast would be Arcutis’ first agent to market and will compete with agents coming from pharmaceutical stalwarts such as AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson"Tiffany Chan, immunology analyst at GlobalData, said: “In the announced clinical trial results, roflumilast cream was generally safe and well tolerated. In fact, 90% of patients within the randomized roflumilast treatment arm completed a full eight weeks.