Plexxikon links up with Merck to evaluate combo immuno-oncology regimen

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) subsidiary Plexxikon has entered into a collaboration with US pharma giant Merck & Co to evaluate the combination of PLX3397, Plexxikon’s investigational CSF-1R inhibitor and Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Merck’s already marketed anti-PD-1 therapy, which provides the potential for a double blockade of cancer-induced immune suppression.

The Phase I/II trial will enroll patients with advanced melanoma and multiple other solid tumors with the goal of determining the safety and tolerability of the combination therapy. The trial is expected to begin enrollment by mid-year.

PLX3397 and Keytruda have potential application in multiple types of cancer