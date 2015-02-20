Pluristem trial with NIH gives positive results for PLX-R18 on bone marrow radiation damage

Israeli cell therapy specialist Pluristem Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTI) has announced the positive results of a recent trial by the US National Institutes of Health on PLX-R18 cells to treat bone marrow damaged by radiation exposure.

Injecting PLX-R18 cells into the muscle resulted in a significantly significant improvement in the recovery of white and red blood cell and platelet levels versus placebo, in animals exposed to high levels of radiation, such as those experienced after a nuclear disaster. The data also suggested that the treatment could shorten time to recovery.

Study observing efficacy of PLX-218 in mice