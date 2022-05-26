Polivy combo approved by EC as first-line DLBCL treatment

Roche (ROG: SIX) has won approval from the European Commission (EC) for the use of Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) in combination with MabThera (rituximab) plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (R-CHP) for adults with untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Polivy is being developed by the Swiss pharma giant using Seagen’s (Nasdaq: SGEN) ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

"A new era for people battling this aggressive disease"DLBCL is an aggressive blood cancer and the most common form of NHL. Each year in Europe, it is estimated that 40,000 people are diagnosed with DLBCL. While many patients are responsive to initial treatment, four out of 10 are not cured with the current standard of care, and the majority of people who require subsequent lines of therapy have poor outcomes.