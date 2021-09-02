Polyphor and EnBiotix merger announced

Swiss biopharma Polyphor (SIX: POLN) and privately-held US rare diseases company EnBiotix have signed a merger agreement.

This deal will see Polyphor acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of EnBiotix in exchange for shares of common stock of the Basel-based firm.

"This merger with Polyphor is truly strategic"EnBiotix acquires inhaled murepavadin, at an agreed valuation of $10 million, in exchange for common shares of the Boston firm.