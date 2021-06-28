Polyphor decimated as Phase III study of balixafortide misses goal

Shares of antibiotic and immuno-oncology specialist Polyphor (SIX: POLN) plummeted nearly 70% to 2.40 Swiss francs after it reported the failure of its remaining investigational asset, balixafortide, to meet late-stage trial goal.

The Swiss biotech today announced that its global Phase III study, FORTRESS, evaluating balixafortide (POL6326) in combination with eribulin for the treatment of patients with HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, did not meet its co-primary endpoint.

The failure follows the devastating flop in 2019 of its top antibiotic hopeful, murepavadin, the firm’s then lead candidate for hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.