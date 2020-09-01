Polyphor out-licenses balixafortide in China

Shares of Swiss antibiotic and immuno-oncology specialist Polyphor (SIX: POLN) were up 9.4% at 7.65 Swiss francs by early afternoon on Monday, after it announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for balixafortide in China with the Swiss unit of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (HK: 02196).
Under the terms of the accord, Polyphor and Fosun Pharma, whose shares dipped 2.5% to 54.82 renminbi, will develop and commercialize balixafortide for the Chinese market with an initial focus on metastatic breast cancer. China is projected to be the second largest market globally for breast cancer treatments. Additional cancer indications and combination therapies will be evaluated jointly by the companies. Polyphor retains all rights to balixafortide outside of China.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze