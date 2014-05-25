Friday 9 January 2026

Positive CHMP opinion for Biogen Idec MS drug Plegridy

Biotechnology
25 May 2014

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) said on Friday that it had received a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for approval of its Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a), a pegylated interferon administered subcutaneously for adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

The CHMP’s positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission, which grants marketing authorization for medicines in the European Union.

US approval of the drug is still awaited in the USA, after the Food and Drug Administration has extended the initial Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) for Plegridy by three months to allow additional time for review of the application. The agency has not asked for additional studies (The Pharma Letter March 18).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze