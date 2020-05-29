Sunday 11 January 2026

Positive data for subcutaneous formulation of Darzalex

Danish cancer specialist Genmab (OMX: GEN) has announced positive top-line results from the Phase III ANDROMEDA study of subcutaneous (SC) daratumumab.

Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), has been developing the product under the terms of global agreement reached in 2012.

Approved and marketed as Darzalex in its original formulation, the therapy is already having a significant impact, generating first quarter 2020 sales of $937 million, up 49% from the same period of 2019.

