Positive data for Tecentriq in early breast cancer setting

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced positive results from the Phase III IMpassion031 study, evaluating Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus chemo in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

The study, which compared the checkpoint blocker with placebo plus chemo, met its primary endpoint of pathological complete response (pCR).

People in the trial were treated early in the disease, and the results are reflective of a positive impact, regardless of PD-L1 expression.