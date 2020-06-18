Positive data for Tecentriq in early breast cancer setting

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced positive results from the Phase III IMpassion031 study, evaluating Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus chemo in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
The study, which compared the checkpoint blocker with placebo plus chemo, met its primary endpoint of pathological complete response (pCR).
People in the trial were treated early in the disease, and the results are reflective of a positive impact, regardless of PD-L1 expression.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze