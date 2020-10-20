Sunday 11 January 2026

Positive data on NYX-783 in PTSD sends Aptinyx' shares flying

Biotechnology
20 October 2020
Shares of clinical-stage US biotech Aptinyx (Nasdaq: APTX) roared up as much as 92% in after-hours trading Monday, after it announced positive results from the first Phase II study of its novel NMDA receptor modulator, NYX-783, in 153 patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The stock was still up more than 60% at $3.66 pre-market today.

In the Phase II study, NYX-783 demonstrated statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful efficacy results and a favorable adverse event and tolerability profile. Based on these results, the company expects to initiate a pivotal study in 2021.

The US Food and Drug Administration has previously granted a fast track designation for NYX-783 as a treatment of PTSD’

