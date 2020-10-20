Positive data on NYX-783 in PTSD sends Aptinyx' shares flying

Shares of clinical-stage US biotech Aptinyx (Nasdaq: APTX) roared up as much as 92% in after-hours trading Monday, after it announced positive results from the first Phase II study of its novel NMDA receptor modulator, NYX-783, in 153 patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The stock was still up more than 60% at $3.66 pre-market today.
In the Phase II study, NYX-783 demonstrated statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful efficacy results and a favorable adverse event and tolerability profile. Based on these results, the company expects to initiate a pivotal study in 2021.
The US Food and Drug Administration has previously granted a fast track designation for NYX-783 as a treatment of PTSD’
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze