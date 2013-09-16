Positive developments for GSK's Tafinlar/Mekinist and Arzerra

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has announced positive news relating to three of its drugs, Tafinlar (dabrafenib), Mekinist (trametinib) and Arzerra (ofatumumab) over the past few days in terms of the products US regulatory process.

Firstly, GSK said that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Priority Review designation to its supplemental New Drug Applications (sNDAs) for combined use of Tafinlar and Mekinist for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600 E or K mutation.