Positive EMA advisory opinion for Pomalidomide Celgene for multiple myeloma; expanded indication for Novartis' Lucentis and Glivec

US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) says that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for Pomalidomide Celgene (pomalidomide) in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM) in patients who have received at least two prior therapies, including both lenalidomide and bortezomib, and have demonstrated disease progression while on their last therapy.
Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration approved pomalidomide, under the trade named Pomalyst, for advanced multiple myeloma (The Pharma Letter February 11). Geoff Meacham, an analyst at JP Morgan quoted by Reuters, has estimated pomalidomide could generate sales of around $450 million by 2015. This compares with Celgene chief executive estimate of more than $1 billion has said he expects the drug to ultimately generate sale of more than $1 billion.
Market sector forecast to grow to $7.2 billion in 2012
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze