Positive EMA/CHMP opinions for Actelion and Lundbeck

At its October month-end meeting, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a number of recommendations, including positive opinions for Opsumit and Brintellix.
The CHMP issued a positive opinion for the use of Swiss biotech firm Actelion’s (SIX: ATLN) Opsumit (macitentan) 10mg for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The product is expected to replace Actelion’s leading PAH drug, Tracleer (bosentan), which is soon facing patent expirations
The CHMP recommended that the European Commission approves Opsumit, as monotherapy or in combination, for the long-term treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adult patients of WHO Functional Class II to III. Efficacy has been shown in a PAH population including idiopathic and heritable PAH, PAH associated with connective tissue disorders, and PAH associated with corrected simple congenital heart disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze