Positive EMA scientific opinion for sotrovimab as COVID-19 therapy

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) has issued a positive scientific opinion following the referral of sotrovimab to the CHMP under Article 5(3) of Regulation 726/2004.

Sotrovimab is under development at UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and USA-based partner Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR).

The opinion relates to the use of sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831) for the treatment of adults and adolescents (aged 12 years and over and weighing at least 40kg) with COVID-19 who do not require oxygen supplementation and who are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.