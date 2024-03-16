Positive FDA AdCom votes for cell therapies Abecma and Carvykti

Two meeting of the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) held on Friday resulted in recommendations for approval of two cell therapies – Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) and Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel.
First up, there was good news for US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and its partner 2seventy bio (Nasdaq; TSVT), with the latter‘s shares rocketing almost 30% to $1.19, as the ODAC voted positively (8-3) that Abecma demonstrated a favorable benefit/risk profile for patients with triple-class exposed relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma based on results from the pivotal Phase III KarMMa-3 study, including the key secondary endpoint of overall survival.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze