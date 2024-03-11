Positive first long-term efficacy and safety data for Bimzelx in PSO

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) on Friday announced the first presentations of Bimzelx (bimekizumab-bkzx) four-year efficacy and safety data in the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The data were presented at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California, taking place March 8–12.