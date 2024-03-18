Positive Jemperli data show potential for combos in more patients with endometrial cancer

UK pharma major GSK (LSE: GSK) updated on the development of its Jemperli (dostarlimab) at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2024 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer on March 16.
The company announced statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful overall survival (OS) results from Part 1 and progression-free survival (PFS) results from Part 2 of the RUBY/ENGOT-EN6/GOG3031/NSGO Phase III trial in adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.
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