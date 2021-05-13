Positive Libtayo Phase III data in advanced cervical cancer

US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) and French partner Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) have announced positive results from the Phase III trial of their PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who had previously progressed on chemotherapy.
The results, which were presented Wednesday at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Plenary, make Libtayo the first immunotherapy to demonstrate an improvement in overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) compared to chemotherapy in second-line advanced cervical cancer. The data will form the basis of regulatory submissions in 2021.
"In this Phase III trial, Libtayo demonstrated a significant improvement in overall survival in women with advanced cervical cancer after progression on chemotherapy, reducing the risk of death by 31% compared to chemotherapy in the overall population," said Dr Krishnansu Tewari, Professor and Director of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the University of California, Irvine and a trial investigator.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze