Positive mitazalimab trial results in pancreatic cancer

Swedish immuno-oncology company Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced positive top-line results from the OPTIMIZE-1 Phase II study of the company’s lead asset mitazalimab in first line metastatic pancreatic cancer, with the news pushing the company’s shares up a signification 28% to 1.51 kronor.

The open-label, multicenter study assessed the safety and efficacy of mitazalimab (CD40 MAb agonist) in combination with standard of care chemotherapy mFOLFIRINOX, in previously untreated, chemotherapy naive patients.