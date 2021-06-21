Positive oral opaganib Phase II data in COVID-19

Israeli drug developer RedHill Biopharma (Nasdaq: RDHL) saw its shares edge up nearly 2% to $7.10 in early US trading, as the company released positive Phase II safety and efficacy data for oral Yeliva (opaganib, ABC294640) in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia at the World Microbe Forum (WMF) 2021.

Results and post hoc analyses of data from the 40-patient US Phase II study were presented in a poster. Patients in the study were randomized to receive either opaganib or placebo in addition to standard of care (SoC), predominantly including dexamethasone and/or remdesivir, Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) already approved Veklury.

Findings include: