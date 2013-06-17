Positive Ph II results for Gilead's idelalisib in refractory indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

US biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) today (June 17) announced encouraging interim results from a single-arm, open-label Phase II study (Study 101-09) evaluating idelalisib (formerly GS-1101), an investigational, targeted, oral inhibitor of PI3K delta, for the treatment of patients with indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (iNHL) that is refractory (non-responsive) to rituximab and to alkylating-agent-containing chemotherapy.

Previously, this has been a largely unstudied population for which there is significant unmet medical need for effective therapy. In the study, single-agent treatment with idelalisib achieved an overall response rate of 53.6%, with a median duration of response at this interim analysis of 11.9 months. Detailed study results will be presented on June 20 during an oral session at the 12th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Lugano, Switzerland.