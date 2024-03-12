Positive Phase IIb/III outcome for izokibep in psoriatic arthritis

US immunology specialist Acelyrin (Nasdaq: SLRN) came up with positive trial results for izokibep, which last year failed to meet a study endpoint for the treatment of moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

Acelyrin, whose shares closed up 11% at $8.30 yesterday, said that its global Phase IIb/III clinical trial of izokibep in psoriatic arthritis (PsA) met the primary endpoint of ACR50 at week 16 with high statistical significance.