Sunday 11 January 2026

Positive Phase III data for Mycapssa

Biotechnology
23 March 2021
chiasma_large

US oral peptides specialist Chiasma’s (Nasdaq: CHMA) shares were up 13% at $3.89 pre-market today, after the company announced the presentation of new positive clinical data from its MPOWERED Phase III trial of Mycapssa (octreotide) at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, ENDO 2021, being held virtually March 20-23, 2021.

The data from MPOWERED showed that Mycapssa, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in June last year for acromegaly, improved clinical symptoms and other patient-reported outcomes compared to long-acting injectable somatostatin receptor ligands (iSRLs) in patients with acromegaly. In addition, Mycapssa met the pre-specified non-inferiority margin compared to long-acting iSRLs in maintenance of biochemical response.

“The new encouraging data from all five late-breaking poster presentations further expand our understanding of oral octreotide capsules’ potential positive impact for patients with acromegaly who would otherwise need monthly, frequently burdensome SRLs injections,” said Dr Maria Fleseriu, FACE, lead investigator of the MPOWERED study, Professor of Medicine and Neurological Surgery, Director of the Pituitary Center at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon, and Immediate Past President of the Pituitary Society. “As a practicing endocrinologist, I believe that these data provide valuable insights to physicians on the potential benefit of a twice daily oral drug versus long-acting injections for most patients,” she noted.

