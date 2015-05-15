Positive Phase III data from elotuzumab combination trial in multiple myeloma

Data from a Phase III study has shown that adding elotuzumab, an experimental drug from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), to standard therapy, led to significantly longer remissions and cut the risk of death in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients.
The study, ELOQUENT-2, randomized 646 patients with recurrent multiple myeloma to receive standard therapy of lenalidomide and dexamethasone, or standard therapy plus elotuzumab. Those given elotuzumab lived a median time of 19.4 months until their disease progressed or until they died, compared with 14.9 month in standard therapy. Elotuzumab also reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 30% at a median follow-up period of two years.
Sagar Lonial acknowledged that survival data was not yet available, but said that “there clearly are very encouraging signs in terms of overall survival.” Julie Vose, president-elect of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, at whose meeting the data will be presented, said it was “probably a practice-changing type of treatment.” Data suggested that the addition of elotuzumab did not lead to a significant increase in adverse events or toxicity.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze