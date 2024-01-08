Positive Phase III results for Novartis’ Scemblix in Ph+ CML-CP

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) today announced positive results from the primary analysis of ASC4FIRST, a pivotal Phase III trial comparing Scemblix (asciminib) with investigators’ choice of tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment in newly diagnosed patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP).

Novartis noted that ASC4FIRST is the first and only randomized head-to-head Phase III trial comparing a CML treatment versus approved standard-of-care first- and second-generation TKIs.