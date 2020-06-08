Sunday 11 January 2026

Positive Phase III results from ILLUMINATE-A study of lumasiran

Biotechnology
8 June 2020
alnylam_big

Positive Phase III results from the ILLUMINATE-A study of lumasiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1) – the gene encoding glycolate oxidase (GO) – in development for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), were presented by US RNAi specialist Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) at the European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) International Congress on Sunday.

Lumasiran achieved the ILLUMINATE-A primary endpoint with a 53.5% mean reduction in urinary oxalate relative to placebo (p=1.7x10) and showed a 65.4% mean reduction in urinary oxalate relative to baseline. All tested study secondary endpoints were met, including the proportion of patients achieving near-normalization (84%) or normalization (52%) of urinary oxalate, compared with zero percent in the placebo group. Lumasiran administration was associated with an encouraging safety and tolerability profile, with no serious or severe adverse events (AEs) and with mild injection site reactions (ISRs) as the most common drug-related AE.

Sixth positive Phase III study for RNAi therapeutics

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Alnylam shares reach historic high after breakthrough for RNAi therapeutics
2 November 2017
Biotechnology
Ionis and Alnylam square off at rare disease meeting in Paris
2 November 2017
Biotechnology
Alnylam closes in on approval of third RNAi therapeutic
17 December 2019
Biotechnology
Alnylam files in USA and EU for lumasiran in the treatment of fatal rare disease, PH1
7 April 2020


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze