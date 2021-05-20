Positive pivotal Phase III data for Roche's Tecentriq

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) today announced interim results from the Phase III IMpower010 study, showing for the first time that treatment with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) following surgery and chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death (disease-free survival; DFS) by 34% (hazard ratio [HR]=0.66, 95% CI: 0.50–0.88) in people with Stage II-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), whose tumors express PD-L1≥1%, compared with best supportive care (BSC).
In this population, median DFS was not yet reached for Tecentriq, a checkpoint blocker that is a top seller for Roche – with first-quarter 2021 revenues of $847 million, compared with 35.3 for BSC.
In the larger population of all randomized Stage II-IIIA study participants, Tecentriq reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 21% (HR=0.79, 95% CI: 0.64–0.96) after a median follow-up of 32.2 months. In this population, Tecentriq increased DFS by a median of seven months (42.3 months versus 35.3 months with BSC). Safety data for Tecentriq were consistent with its known safety profile and no new safety signals were identified.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze