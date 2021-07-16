Positive result should help change FDA's mind on Keytruda

Looking to overturn a regulatory rebuff, New Jersey, USA’s Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced positive event-free survival (EFS) data from the pivotal neoadjuvant/adjuvant Phase III study KEYNOTE-522.

The US Food and Drug Administration previously denied the firm an early approval in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), arguing that event-free survival data were not yet mature at the time of submission.

Now, after a median follow-up of over three years, statistical significance has been achieved.