Positive results for Bristol Myers Squibb in fourth quarter

Propelled by a positive performance from immuno-oncology powerhouse Opdivo (nivolumab) and blood thinner Eliquis (apixaban), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported revenues of $12 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021.

That compares with a little over $11 billion for the same period last year, an 8% rise.

Topping most analysts’ expectations, the New York-based firm earned $4 billion in the quarter, equivalent to earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83.