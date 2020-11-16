Sunday 11 January 2026

Positive results for SNG001 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Biotechnology
16 November 2020
synairgen_company

UK-based respiratory disease discovery biotech Synairgen (LSE: SNG) saw its shares rise as much as 40% on Friday, as it announced the publication of data from the SG016 trial in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.

The SG016 trial randomized 101 hospitalized COVID-19 patients to either SNG001, Synairgen’s inhaled formulation of interferon beta-1a, or placebo. Positive top-line results from the trial were originally announced on July 20, 2020, with more detailed results of primary endpoint analyses disclosed in the company's 2020 interim results on September 29, 2020. The stock drifted back around 12% to 105.66 pence by early-afternoon today.

The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial assessed the efficacy and safety of inhaled SNG001 as a therapy for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Patients were randomized (1:1) to receive SNG001 or placebo by inhalation via a mouthpiece once daily for 14 days. The primary endpoint was the change in clinical condition using the WHO Ordinal Scale for Clinical Improvement (OSCI) during the dosing period in the intention-to-treat population (ITT).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Synairgen agrees deal for COVID-19 treatment candidate
19 October 2020
Biotechnology
Synairgen's home-based COVID-19 trial of inhaled SNG001 expanded
18 June 2020
Biotechnology
Synairgen tanks, as Phase III SPRINTER trial in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 misses goals
21 February 2022
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 25, 2022
27 February 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze