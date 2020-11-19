Sunday 11 January 2026

Positive top-line data for uniQure's etranacogene dezaparvovec

Biotechnology
19 November 2020
Dutch biotech uniQure (Nasdaq: QURE) saw its shares gain 7.7% to $46.04 today, as it announced positive top-line data from its pivotal, Phase III HOPE-B gene therapy trial of etranacogene dezaparvovec, an investigational adeno-associated virus five (AAV5)-based gene therapy for the treatment of patients with severe and moderately severe hemophilia B.

This is the first data set to be reported from a Phase III gene therapy study in hemophilia B and, with 54 patients, the largest set of patients receiving a single gene therapy investigational product to be reported to date, said uniQure. These clinical data were published today as a late-breaking abstract, one of only six accepted for presentation at the 62nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) and will be featured as an oral presentation in the conference on December 8, 2020.

Sustained increases of Factor IX

