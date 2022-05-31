Monday 12 January 2026

Positive top-line Phase IIa results for tegoprubart

Biotechnology
31 May 2022
research_biotech_lab_vial_big

US clinical-stage biotech Eledon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ELDN) saw its share gain 8% to $3.92 pre-market, after it announced positive top-line results from a Phase IIa clinical trial of tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501) in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Tegoprubart is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD40 Ligand (CD40L), a membrane protein linked to increased peripheral immune responses and neuroinflammation in ALS. The 12-week trial included 54 patients with ALS at 13 treatment sites in the USA and Canada. The primary objectives of the study were to assess the safety and tolerability of multiple doses of tegoprubart in four sequential, ascending dose cohorts (1, 2, 4, and 8mg/kg). Secondary outcome measures included pharmacokinetic assessment of multiple intravenous doses of tegoprubart on target engagement and on pro-inflammatory biomarkers associated with ALS. Each subject served as their own control, with changes being compared to baseline.

Tegoprubart successfully met the primary endpoints of safety and tolerability. Adverse events were equally distributed across dose levels. Tegoprubart was well-tolerated, and no drug-related serious adverse events were observed. Anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) were present in less than 5% of samples. All ADAs were of low titer and did not impact tegoprubart drug levels.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
GW Pharmaceuticals prospers on Epidiolex trial results for rare epilepsy
28 June 2016
Pharmaceutical
More options for people living with rare form of epilepsy
3 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for oral formulation of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug Radicava
13 May 2022
Biotechnology
Alexion gives up on Ultomiris in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
20 August 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze