Sunday 11 January 2026

Positive top-line Phase III daratumumab results in MM

Biotechnology
22 October 2020
genmab-big

Danish biotech Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB) late Wednesday released positive top-line results from the second part of the Phase III CASSIOPEIA (MMY3006) study of cancer drug daratumumab monotherapy as maintenance treatment versus observation (no treatment) for patients with newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

Daratumumab, marketed under the trade name Darzalex, was licensed to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE JNJ) Janssen subsidiaries in 2012, and generated sales of $1.1 billion for the US group in the third quarter of this year, up 43.8% year-on-year.

The second part of the study, which is being conducted by the French Intergroupe Francophone du Myelome (IFM) in collaboration with the Dutch-Belgian Cooperative Trial Group for Hematology Oncology (HOVON) and Janssen Research & Development, met the primary endpoint of improving progression free survival (PFS) at a pre-planned interim analysis (Hazard Ratio (HR) = 0.53 (95% CI 0.42 – 0.68), p < 0.0001) resulting in a 47% reduction in the risk of progression or death in patients treated with daratumumab. The safety profile observed in this study was consistent with the known safety profile of daratumumab and no new safety signals were observed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Genmab and Janssen's Darzalex gets new FDA Breakthrough designation
26 July 2016
Biotechnology
Darzalex combination therapy approved in USA
19 June 2017
Biotechnology
Genmab improves financial guidance on new FDA Darzalex nod
22 November 2016


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze