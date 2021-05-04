Sunday 11 January 2026

Positive top-line results for Sobi's anakinra in COVID-19 pneumonia

Biotechnology
4 May 2021
sobi_large

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) and the Hellenic Institute for the Study of Sepsis have announced positive top-line results from the Investigator-sponsored SAVE-MORE study, which assessed the effect of anakinra in moderate-to-severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Early and targeted use of anakinra in addition to current standard of care in hospitalized patients with poor prognosis prevented either death or progression to severe respiratory failure, while increasing the number of patients who were discharged from hospital with no evidence of COVID-19 infection, the company said.

"It is clear that there is still a considerable unmet medical need for COVID-19 despite recent advances in treatment"SAVE-MORE is a large, randomized controlled trial in over 600 hospitalized patients that specifically identifies those at risk of severe respiratory failure by the measurement of elevated soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor, a plasma biomarker that reflects immune activation and has been previously associated with poor prognosis in a number of conditions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
MSD inks licensing pacts with 5 Indian pharma companies for COVID-19 oral drug candidate
28 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
EMA starts review of Kineret in adult COVID-19 patients
19 July 2021
Biotechnology
Sobi board recommends shareholders accept takeover offer
3 September 2021
Biotechnology
Sobi sees 3rd-qtr sales up 27% and EPS leaps 70%
22 October 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze