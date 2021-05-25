Positive top-line results from Phase III PRINCE study of pegcetacoplan in PNH

Positive top-line results have been reported from the Phase III PRINCE study evaluating the efficacy and safety of pegcetacoplan in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who are treatment naïve, meaning they had not received a complement inhibitor within three months before entering the study.
The drug was originated by US biopharma company Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: APLS) and licensed to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI; also known as Sobi) for exclusive ex-US commercialization under a deal that provided a $250 million upfront payment plus eligibility for a further $1.25 billion for the US firm.
Pegcetacoplan, which was approved in the USA under the trade name Empaveli earlier this month and with a European decision expected shortly, demonstrated statistical superiority on the co-primary endpoints of hemoglobin stabilization and reduction in lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) compared to standard of care, which did not include complement inhibitors, at week 26.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze