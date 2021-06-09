Positive top-line results for novel ADC in breast cancer

Privately-held Dutch biotech Byondis has announced positive top-line results from the Phase III TULIP study of antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) trastuzumab duocarmazine.

The trial is comparing the therapy with physician's choice of treatment as a later-line option for certain people with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

The data reveal that the study has met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), and are preliminarily supportive of the overall survival (OS) endpoint.