Positive two-year Ph III VISTA trial of Eylea in DME

US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) and partner Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) have released positive results from the Phase III VISTA-DME trial of Eylea (aflibercept) injection for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME).
Eylea, which was approved in the USA for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in November 2011 and for macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) in September 2012, generated sales of $1.01 billion for Regeneron in the first nine months of 2103 and the company projected that, for the full year, revenues would come in at between $1.35 billion and $1.375 billion (The Pharma Letter November 6, 2013). Bayer has rights to the product outside the USA.
Eylea 2mg dosed monthly (2Q4) and Eylea 2mg dosed every two months (after five initial monthly injections, 2Q8) showed a sustained improvement from baseline in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at week 100, compared to laser photocoagulation. The 52-week results (primary analyses) from this study have been previously reported.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze