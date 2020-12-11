Positive vote clears path for US approval of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

A key advisory panel of the US medicines regulator has voted in favor of providing Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine.
The outcome was widely anticipated, after briefing notes released before the meeting highlighted the safety and efficacy of the innovative mRNA-based product.
Pfizer stock rose 3% overnight after closing slightly lower. BioNTech stock climbed 3% in extended trade after a 5.5% pop Thursday.
