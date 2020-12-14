Poxel reveals positive new data on PXL770 in NASH

Shares of French metabolic diseases biotech company Poxel (Euronext: POXEL) closed up 4.1% at 6.62 euros today, after it announced an update on results from the PXL770 Phase IIa STAMP-NAFLD trial in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The STAMP-NAFLD trial was a 12-week, randomized, parallel group study in 120 presumed NASH patients with or without type 2 diabetes (T2DM).
The company additionally announced new pre-clinical results and plans for a Phase IIb trial focused on patients with non-cirrhotic biopsy-proven NASH and coexisting prediabetes or T2DM. PXL770 is a first-in-class, oral direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator. AMPK is a master regulator of several important metabolic pathways, including lipid metabolism, glucose control and inflammation, and is a novel target for NASH and additional chronic and rare metabolic diseases.
