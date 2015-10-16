Premier Biomedical and Auramedi Farmacêutica to explore forming joint venture in Brazil

US biotech firm Premier Biomedical (OTCQB: BIEI) and Brazilian drugmaker Auramedi Farmacêutica have signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to enter into discussions to explore forming a possible joint venture in Brazil to develop Premier’s various treatment technologies, and oversee the manufacture and distribution of the drugs and devices in the South American market initially.

The formation of this joint venture is expected to expedite the approval, manufacture, sales and distribution of Premier’s proprietary treatments. A third party has projected annual sales, in South America, for Premier’s treatments at $400 million by the year 2020, the US firm said.