Prevnar 20 and Comirnaty combination touted by Pfizer

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has expounded the virtues of delivering two of its vaccines at the same time in presenting data showing that doing so is safe and effective.

The US pharma giant announced positive top-line results from a Phase III study of Prevnar 20 (pneumococcal 20-valent conjugate vaccine) in 570 US adults aged 65 years or older when administered at the same time as the Comirnaty COVID-19 jab or when each one was given with placebo.

"... reducing the number of visits adults make to their doctor’s office or pharmacy for recommended immunization"Responses elicited by Prevnar 20 for all 20 serotypes were similar whether given with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or with placebo.