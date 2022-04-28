Pricing of Outlook Therapeutics' ONS-5010 a crucial factor in the wider market

Outlook Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OTLK) recently submitted a Biologics License Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for ONS-5010 (bevacizumab-vikg) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD).
If ONS-5010 is approved, the pricing of the therapy would be significant for its introduction into the wider market, says data and analytics company GlobalData. The proposed brand name for the drug is Lytenava
AMD is associated with breakdown of the macular region of the retina that can cause significant vision loss. Among the different forms of AMD, only wAMD has approved treatment options. The standard of care for wAMD patients is anti-VEGF therapy, which can slow or inhibit the growth and leakage of blood vessels in the retina.
