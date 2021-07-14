Prime Medicine launches with $315 million financing

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Prime Medicine, a company delivering on the promise of Prime Editing to provide lifelong cures to patients, has announced its launch with $315 million in financing.
The financing comprised a $115 million Series A; based on the rapid progress of the science and the company, Prime Medicine expanded its syndicate support with a $200 million Series B financing around nine months after the company began operations.
Investors in the Series A included ARCH Venture Partners, F-Prime Capital, GV, and Newpath Partners. The Series B included all Series A investors, plus Casdin Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Moore Strategic Ventures, Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), Redmile Group, Samsara BioCapital, funds and accounts advised by T Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and a number of additional, unnamed life sciences investment funds.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
