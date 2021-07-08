Priority Review for AstraZeneca and Amgen's first-in-class asthma biologic

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) says that the US regulator has accepted for Priority Review its Biologics License Application (BLA) for tezepelumab, developed in collaboration with Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN).

The US Food and Drug Administration will now provide a decision on the submission during the first quarter of 2022.

Tezepelumab is a potential first-in-class treatment for asthma, which has demonstrated superiority in a broad population of severe asthma patients, compared to placebo when added to standard of care.