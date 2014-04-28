Thursday 8 January 2026

Professor Raymond Schinazi joins Board of reViral as Non-executive Director

Biotechnology
28 April 2014
UK-based antiviral drug discovery and development company reViral, focused on diseases caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has announced the appointment of Professor Raymond Schinazi to its Board as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 9 April 2014.

During his career in the industry, Professor Schinazi has founded several successful biotechnology companies including Pharmasset, where he chaired the Board and directed the scientific research that lead to the discovery of Solvadi, a curative drug for hepatitis C virus infections, as well as previously commercialising inventions that have revenues of over $2 billion per year.

Ken Powell, Chairman and Founder of reViral, said: “We are very pleased to have attracted someone of Ray’s experience and prestige to reViral.  A world leader in nucleoside chemistry and biology, Ray’s discoveries have made a tangible impact on the quality of life and welfare of society. His remarkable accomplishments and wealth of experience will be integral to reViral as the company grows to become a leader in the antiviral space.”

