Progress in development of vaccine for Group B Streptococcus

Privately-held Danish vaccines company MinervaX has provided an update on clinical progress and announced changes to its executive and scientific advisory boards.

The Copenhagen-based firm is developing a novel vaccine against Group B Streptococcus (GBS), intended to prevent adverse pregnancy outcomes and life-threatening infections caused by the virus.

GBS is responsible for nearly half of all life-threatening infections in newborns during the first three months of life, as well as a range of other complications during pregnancy.