Progress in Sanofi-Aventis bid to acquire Genzyme as it is allowed to conduct due diligence

More than five months into ongoing attempts to acquire US biotech firm Genzyme (Nasdaq: GENZ), French drug major Sanofi-Aventis (Euronext: SAN) has progressed to the point where Genzyme’s board has authorized the company to enter into a confidentiality agreement in order to allow Sanofi to conduct due diligence.

The move to at last open its books to examination excited investors, pushing Genzyme’s shares 3.2% to $73.35 by late afternoon trading, as speculation grew that an outline deal had been agreed between the companies.