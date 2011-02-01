Progress in Sanofi-Aventis bid to acquire Genzyme as it is allowed to conduct due diligence

More than five months into ongoing attempts to acquire US biotech firm Genzyme (Nasdaq: GENZ), French drug major Sanofi-Aventis (Euronext: SAN) has progressed to the point where Genzyme’s board has authorized the company to enter into a confidentiality agreement in order to allow Sanofi to conduct due diligence.
The move to at last open its books to examination excited investors, pushing Genzyme’s shares 3.2% to $73.35 by late afternoon trading, as speculation grew that an outline deal had been agreed between the companies.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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